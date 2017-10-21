New Zealand's New Prime Minister will be the Youngest Female Leader in the World

Jacinda Ardern will be the next New Zealand prime minister after a small political party has entered into a deal with the liberals after the election a month ago.

37-year-old Ardern will be the youngest leader for more than 150 years. She is compared with the young charismatic leaders like President Emmanuel Macron in France and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the AP reports.

"New Zealand First" party leader Winston Peters announced that his party has decided to enter a coalition with Ardern's left-wing Labor Party:

"Too many New Zealanders see capitalism today not as a friend, but as an enemy, and not all of them are wrong, so we believe that capitalism must regain its responsible human face." This vision deepened the negotiations of our party and we had to make a choice between the People's Party and the Labor Party, between an amended status quo or a change.We finally chose a coalition government between "New Zealand First" place and the New Zealand Labor Party.

The Liberal Party of the Greens will support the coalition, but it will not be part of the government.

The New Zealanders waited from September 23 to find out who will rule them after the election did not give a clear winner.