Over 200 000 Bulgarian Children Live Abroad

The number of Bulgarian children abroad is over 200 000. This is clear form the data in Protocol No. 7 of a meeting of the Commission on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad, BGNES reported.

The meeting of the commission was held on 11 October 2017 with agenda item 1: Presentation, discussion and voting on the Bill on amendment and supplement to the Bulgarian citizenship law, в- 754-01-49, submitted by Andon Donchev and a group of MPs 29 on July 2017.

The meeting of the commission is led by President Andon Donchev. He himself reports the fact that we have long known that the number of Bulgarians living abroad is constantly increasing. "At least 2.5 million people are abroad, with only 750,000 in the European Union. According to data from meetings of the Commission on the Policies of Bulgarians Abroad to the 43rd National Assembly it was found that only in the period from May 2014 to May 2015 were provided the ID numbers of over 19 thousand Bulgarian children born abroad, which have been drawn up birth certificates in the Republic of Bulgaria and are listed in the population register.

This is information from the national database "Population" and from the inspections of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works ", informs the commission Andon Donchev. It is clear that the National Statistical Institute points out that in the last 10 years abroad an average of 9,000 children are born annually. In practice, nearly 20-25 percent of Bulgarian children are born abroad or emigrated with their parents.