Grigor Dimitrov is Semi-finalist in Stockholm

Sports | October 20, 2017, Friday // 19:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov is Semi-finalist in Stockholm twitter.com

Grigor Dimitrov won his third match for the season against Misha Zverev and qualified for the 1/2-finals of one of his favorite tennis tournaments - in Stockholm ( EUR 589,185). In the third round, tonight the number 1 Bulgarian defeated with 6:3, 6:4 the German-born Russian representative for just over an hour.

Dimitrov achieved a break in both sets and it was quite enough against the practitioner of the "service-volley" tactic Zverev. This was the first case in the rivalry between the two, in which the Bulgarian did not lose even a set against the naturalized German.

Grigor could have finished the game even faster but did not take advantage of 4 match balls. 

Tomorrow, Dimitrov, who was champion in Stockholm in 2013, will meet Fabio Fognini in a tomorrow's game.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Grigor Dimitrov, Stockholm
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria