Grigor Dimitrov is Semi-finalist in Stockholm

Grigor Dimitrov won his third match for the season against Misha Zverev and qualified for the 1/2-finals of one of his favorite tennis tournaments - in Stockholm ( EUR 589,185). In the third round, tonight the number 1 Bulgarian defeated with 6:3, 6:4 the German-born Russian representative for just over an hour.

Dimitrov achieved a break in both sets and it was quite enough against the practitioner of the "service-volley" tactic Zverev. This was the first case in the rivalry between the two, in which the Bulgarian did not lose even a set against the naturalized German.

Grigor could have finished the game even faster but did not take advantage of 4 match balls.

Tomorrow, Dimitrov, who was champion in Stockholm in 2013, will meet Fabio Fognini in a tomorrow's game.