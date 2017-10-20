Prime Minister Borisov: Bulgaria will Provide EUR 500 000 to the Trust Fund for Africa

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | October 20, 2017, Friday // 18:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Borisov: Bulgaria will Provide EUR 500 000 to the Trust Fund for Africa Source: Facebook

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced that he will offer Bulgaria to participate in the African Trust Fund with half a million euros.

He noted that the fund, which aims to limit the causes of migration to the EU, needs a total of an additional EUR 125 million. 

The Prime Minister pointed out that all participants in the European Council expressed their views on the subject of freedom of speech, human rights issues, but also took note that the migration agreement was respected and, since its entry into force, migratory pressure dropped.

Every speech began with the fact that our country is an example in the protection of the border - both land and sea, Borisov told Bulgarian journalists in Brussels.

On the occasion of the migration process, Borisov expressed the hope that the EU will have a tougher policy that takes European interest into account in the region of Africa and the Middle East.

"Again, I asked why are we fighting there and what are the consequences - like Libya. Despite the fact that many countries do not like the EU, the peace and rules were restored. This happened in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria", added Borisov.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Prime Minister, Boyko Borisov, trust fund, Africa
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria