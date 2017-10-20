Far from Catalonia, Canvey Island in England also Wants Independence

At 1500 km from Barcelona, ​​Canvey Island in Essex county, with 40,000 inhabitants, located north of the Thames River Estuary, wants to "destroy all bridges" connecting it to mainland England, reports Daily Mail.

It all began last week at a public meeting about a celebration hall that, at the decision of the Castle Point Council, could be destroyed and houses be built in its place.

This administrative-territorial unit includes the island of Canvey and the neighboring settlements of South Benfleet, Thundersley and Hadleigh, located on the "mainland" on the other side of the Thames, writes France press.

The project is too "unfair", according to Dave Blakewell, leader of the Canevy Island Independence Party, a 70-year-old father of four children.

"We have come to be tied to the continent and the continent to make decisions for us," said the angry man. As a leader of the "rebellion", he announced that he was initiating a petition, and why not a referendum on separation from Castle Point. "If a referendum is held tomorrow, 80 percent of people will declare independence," said Blakewell.

One of these people is Sue Thomas, manager of a coffee shop. "It will be good for the people in Canvey if we can finally start making our own decisions and have the word about what's going on," said the coffee shop owner.

"A very good idea!", as far as Dave Tyler is concerned, 74 years resident.

"Money will be spent in Canvey, not somewhere else," he explains, complaining that "volunteers clean the beach and repair the benches" because of a shortage of public money.

Every Canvey resident has his own idea of ​​how to use money: a third road to link the island to the "continent" to unload the first two; or drainage system to protect the island from floods; or additional toilets on the beach. Some talk about the glorious period in which the island of Canvey had its own local council before the Council of Castle Point was established in 1974.