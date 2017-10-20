The Innovation Fund of Bulgaria will Pay Scholars in early November
The National Innovation Fund will pay the money of the experts who participated in the evaluation of the eighth session projects by the end of the month or early November, reports Mediapool.
This was announced by the Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, which is the fund's principal. The external experts, the majority of whom were taught by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, had a meeting with the Executive Director of the agency Marieta Zaharieva on Thursday.
They have signed annexes to the eighth session evaluation projects. Thus, their fees for the work can now be paid. An average of about BGN 2000 leva expected to be received by scientists in April.
Zaharieva explained that she had called for the Governing Board of the National Innovation Fund to scheduled in order to declare the ranking of innovative projects and which of them would receive funding.
- » No EU Consensus for North Stream 2
- » DailyMail: Bulgaria Deputy PM Wants New Laws to Stifle Radical Islam
- » Syrian Refugee Faces Deportation From Cardiff to Bulgaria
- » Moscow says Bulgaria’s Parliament Recognizes Russian Threat Upon Foreign Instructions
- » Parliament Rejected the Presidential Veto on the Defense Act
- » Georgi Cholakov is the New Chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court