The Chief Architect Offers Two Skyscraper Areas far from Downtown Sofia

Two city areas for the construction of skyscrapers will be established in Sofia, in the center of the city the construction will be up to 75 m. This is how the chief architect Zdravko Zdravkov imagines the development of the city, today he made a presentation to the municipal councilors the project for the amendment of the Law on the Structure and Construction of the Sofia Municipality , reports bTV.

The proposed changes "close the loopholes", which allow higher than permitted construction, Zdravkov noted. The height of the buildings are related to both the fire safety norms and the purpose of keeping the "visual corridors" to the mountain.

Thus, the two "high" zones are 7 km away to the Iskar River along Blvd. Tsarigradsko shose and to the west on Blvd. "Tsaritsa Yoana" opposite to the Ring Road. The idea - places that have infrastructure and easy access public transport to develop such complexes, said Zdravkov.

The Western complex will begin to form after the development of the metro station from Lyulin metro station to the new metro station between the second and third micro-district and the construction of a next metro station after the Ring Road, he explained.

In the area of ​​the central station there is an opportunity to build buildings up to 125 m high, the chief architect said.

In this context, a building of up to 75 meters will be located in the areas between Blvd. Tsar Boris Treti, the center, Dragan Tsankov Blvd., Alexander Malinov Blvd. and the Ring Road.