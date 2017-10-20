Environmental Pollution Kills Millions Around the world

Environmental pollution takes more lives than wars, natural disasters, hunger, smoking, world news agencies said, quoted by bTV. More than AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria put together.

Every sixth premature death in the world in 2015 - a total of about 9 million people, is due to a disease because of environmental pollution - from air to drinking water. The cost of these patients is enormous - about 4.6 trillion a year, or about 6.2 percent of the global economy, according to an international team of scientists in the Lancet magazine.

Dirty air is the biggest cause of deadly disease (about 6.5 million). There is the contaminated water that spreads gastrointestinal diseases and infections that killed 1.8 million people.

The greatest number of pollution-related deaths in 2015 occurred in India - 2.5 million. Followed by China with 1.8 million.

In regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, there are not even air pollution monitoring systems. Soil pollution is hardly explored. There are also many toxins that are not taken into account at all. Less than half of the 5000 new chemicals released into the environment since the 1950s have been tested for safety or toxicity.

Asia and Africa are the areas most at risk.

The study was conducted by around 40 scientists from around the world using methods specified by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.