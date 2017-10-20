Five Brands of Butter on the Bulgarian Market Have Violations in Their Composition (Picture)

Five brands of butter on the Bulgarian market have violations in their composition. This shows a test of the non-governmental association "Active users".

Samples were taken in August, 2017, from a food stores in Nessebar and Burgas. The fat weighing is between 40-67%, the rest is water and hydrogenated fats.

Of those 10 trademarks which have been surveyed, unregulated incorporation of non-milky fats was found in 3. These are the 10-gram package of Markenbuger EOOD (producer on the packaging, the box is another - Milteks KK EOOD, Varna) and two brands of 125 g butter ("Chepelare" and "Hraninvest") produced from "Hraninvest EOOD", Kichevo, Varna region.









Expert.bg