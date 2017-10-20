Drone Video Shows Full Scale of Destruction of the Syrian City of Raqqa (Video)

World | October 20, 2017, Friday // 16:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Drone Video Shows Full Scale of Destruction of the Syrian City of Raqqa (Video) Source: Twitter

Video from the Syrian city of Raqqa, shot yesterday by a drone, show the destruction caused by fighting between Kurdish-Arab militants and the Islamic State group, as well as by the US-led coalition's air strikes, the Associated Press reported.

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Raqqa, Syria, Destruction
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria