Drone Video Shows Full Scale of Destruction of the Syrian City of Raqqa (Video)
World | October 20, 2017, Friday // 16:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Video from the Syrian city of Raqqa, shot yesterday by a drone, show the destruction caused by fighting between Kurdish-Arab militants and the Islamic State group, as well as by the US-led coalition's air strikes, the Associated Press reported.
- » Far from Catalonia, Canvey Island in England also Wants Independence
- » EU will Cut Some Money For Turkey as Ties Sour
- » Greek Police Arrest Syrian Suspected of Terrorism Overseas
- » EU Leaders 'Green-Light' Internal Preparations for Brexit Trade Talks
- » Spanish Government Aims for January Regional Elections in Catalonia
- » North Korea will soon Improve its Nuclear Program, said the CIA Chief
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)