From 2019, Bulgaria will Vote Electronically in all Elections

Establishing and introducing electronic voting by 2019 for all types of elections is the project of the State Agency for Electronic Governance, co-financed by the European Social Fund. The estimated cost for realization is BGN 1.5 million.

The aim of the project is to introduce an electronic vote as an alternative to the ballot and machine vote. The voter is expected to be able to cast his vote remotely on the day before the election, writes OFFnews.

There is also the possibility of reconsidering our vote and changing it by releasing a traditional ballot on election day. The electronic voting system will be tailored for all types of devices that use the Internet.

An analysis of the practices of electronic voting in other countries is expected in early November. The next stage of the project for remote and electronic voting will include building up functionalities and conducting experiments with the system.

An open call for contractor selection will be announced in December. The main criteria will be the maximum accuracy implementation of the set characteristics in the electronic voting system.