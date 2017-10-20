The Municipality of Sofia will Plant a Forest near Suhodol

Bulgaria: The Municipality of Sofia will Plant a Forest near Suhodol Source: Pixabay

Over 120 000 trees will be planted near Sofia's quarter Suhodol, reports Mediapool. 

The new forest in Sofia should be plantet there and the Municipality of Sofia have already named their initiative. The planting of the first part of the plants starts this Saturday at 11 am, the local administration said.

The new forest should extend to 225 acres near the rehabilitated old dump of the capital. For planting the trees, the Sofia Municipality team will rely on volunteers. According to plans all trees should be planted within three forestation seasons - by the end of 2018. The tree saplings for the first season, which will last until December 3rd, are provided by the NGO gorata.bg.

