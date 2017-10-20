Bulgarian Man Improved a Guinness World Record (Video)

Bulgarian Boris Nalbantov set a new record in the Guinness Book for the most pull-ups for 1 minute, reports vesti.bg.

"On Thursday, I received a notification that my record was written in Guinness Book.

I'm very glad because I wanted it to happen for quite some time, "says 24-year-old Boris

In June, Bobby made 54 pull-ups in 1 minute and improved the previous world record, which was made by an American.

"I've my sights set on this record for a long time, but I've had a crash before, after which I had a serious injury and postponed it until recovery," he says.

In his preparation, Bobby emphasizes the exact execution of the pull-ups. Guinness requirements are related to the correct position of the hands, feet and head.

Boris Nalbantov - 1 min pullups record 2017 from Ivaylo Donchev on Vimeo.