Bulgarian Man Improved a Guinness World Record (Video)
Bulgarian Boris Nalbantov set a new record in the Guinness Book for the most pull-ups for 1 minute, reports vesti.bg.
"On Thursday, I received a notification that my record was written in Guinness Book.
I'm very glad because I wanted it to happen for quite some time, "says 24-year-old Boris
In June, Bobby made 54 pull-ups in 1 minute and improved the previous world record, which was made by an American.
"I've my sights set on this record for a long time, but I've had a crash before, after which I had a serious injury and postponed it until recovery," he says.
In his preparation, Bobby emphasizes the exact execution of the pull-ups. Guinness requirements are related to the correct position of the hands, feet and head.
Boris Nalbantov - 1 min pullups record 2017 from Ivaylo Donchev on Vimeo.
- » Gucci Boss Pledges Firm to Go Fur Free in 2018
- » Dangerous Motorcycle Stunt over the Thames (Video)
- » The Cranberries Proclaimed Maxim Behar as "Sir"
- » Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed their twins
- » Torrent Trackers Zamunda.Net, Zamunda.Se Operational Again
- » Three SkyscrapersTo Be Built in Bulgaria's Sofia