Greek Police Arrest Syrian Suspected of Terrorism Overseas

World » EU | October 20, 2017, Friday // 14:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Greek Police Arrest Syrian Suspected of Terrorism Overseas pixabay.com

Greek police said they arrested a 32-year old Syrian man suspected of involvement in terrorist acts abroad, Reuters reported.

The man was arrested on Thursday in the northern city of Alexandroupolis and is expected to appear before a state prosecutor on Friday, police said in a statement. 

The man had requested asylum in northern Greece. A police official said he was arrested for violating a restriction order imposed after his wife accused him of participating in “terrorist acts”. 

“We are investigating his participation, and its extent, in past terrorist acts outside Greece,” police said. 

Authorities were also examining photographs found on his mobile phone, the police source said. 

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Syria, terrorism, terrorist, greece
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria