EU Leaders 'Green-Light' Internal Preparations for Brexit Trade Talks

EU Chairman Donald Tusk said on Friday there had been progress in Brexit negotiations and he hoped that by December it would be sufficient to start talks with London on their relationship after Britain leaves, reported Reuters.

EU leaders gave the go-ahead Thursday to start internal preparations for Brexit trade talks, even though negotiations on divorce issues have made insufficient progress, the bloc's president Donald Tusk said, cited by AFP.



"Brexit conclusions adopted. Leaders green-light internal EU27 preparations for 2nd phase," Tusk said on Twitter as EU leaders met without May to discuss the topic at a summit in Brussels