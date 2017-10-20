Spanish Government Aims for January Regional Elections in Catalonia

Spanish Government Aims for January Regional Elections in Catalonia

The Spanish government has agreed with the opposition Socialists (PSOE) to hold regional elections in January in Catalonia as part of the extraordinary package of measures to temporarily impose direct rule on the region, Socialist politician Carmen Calvo said in an interview on national television on Friday, cited by Reutrers


Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will hold a special cabinet meeting on Saturday to put in motion the process to suspend Catalonia’s autonomy after regional leader Carles Puigdemont refused to drop his secession campaign. 

 

