The Interior Minister Declared the Fence on the Bulgaria-Turkey Border is 100% Finished

We have already built up 100% of the facility. Interior Minister Valentin Radev said, according to BGNews.

"We are now trying to upgrade it, now we are actually recovering some of the systems that did not work. We continue, including with the help of European funds, this European aid is for upgrading with relevant sensors, cameras, whatever else our fence needs, "he said.

The regional governors, according his words, said: "It is built."

"On my question, just three days ago, we were meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, they said: It is built. It remains to be handed over under the procedure of the Ministry of Interior, "Radev said.