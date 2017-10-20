A European funding will be provided for the construction of the railway link between Bulgaria and Greece. This became clear after Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's meeting with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker and the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The three spoke in Brussels, within the framework of the European Council, reported BGNES.

According to Prime Minister Borisov, the project "Thessaloniki-Kavala-Alexandroupolis-Bourgas-Varna-Rousse" signed in Kavala is of strategic importance not only for the two countries but also for the development of the region as a whole. Bulgaria's prime minister also noted the progress of interconnector work with Greece, the government's press service said.

Another topic of the meeting was the security of the Western Balkans and the European perspective of the countries in the region. The results of the four-party Balkan meeting in Evksinograd, where Prime Minister Borisov welcomed the Prime Ministers of Greece and Romania - Alexis Tsipras and Mihai Tudose, as well as Serbian President Alexander Vucic, were presented.

Borisov confirmed that our country will rely on the support of the European Commission to successfully implement the priorities during the presidency in the first six months of next year. He was categorical that it would bring benefits for the whole EU.