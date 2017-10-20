Putin Described Russia's Olympic Problems as "Humiliation for the Country"

Russia's non-admission to the Olympics will not affect the course of the presidential campaign in 2018, but it will damage the Olympic movement. This was stated by Vladimir Putin at the Valdai Discussion Forum on Thursday, in response to a question whether Russia would participate at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in February, reports sega.

The president noted that the IOC is under strong pressure. According to Putin, Olympic officials depend on advertisers and sponsors to whom "certain US authorities send out unique signals."

There are two options left to the Olympic Committee: to allow Russia to participate in games under a neutral flag or to prevent the country from entering the Olympics, Putin considers.

"Both options are a humiliation for the country, and if some think that they will affect the course of the election campaign in Russia in the spring of next year, they are deeply misled. The effect will be opposite to what is expected - the Olympic movement will be seriously harmed, "Putin said, quoted by R-Sport.