Borut Pahor is Favorite for the Presidential Elections in Slovenia

On Sunday, October 22, presidential elections will take place in Slovenia. These are the sixth presidential elections after independence, reports bgnes.

The vote on Sunday will have the highest number of presidential candidates - nine. Five of them are women. How to improve the standard of living, how to resolve the border dispute, how to stop young people from leaving Slovenia, what are the powers and limitations of the presidential institution, what to do with foreign investors that pollute the surrounding environment.

These are just some of the issues that the candidates debated during the election campaign, which ends today.

The current head of state, Borut Pahor, is a favorite of the Sunday's election. Sociological Agencies expect him to get about 55 percent of the votes and be elected in the first round. If there is a second round, Pahor will probably have to compete with 39-year-old governor of Kamnikya Maryan Saretz. The presidential term in Slovenia is five years. This office may be occupied on several occasions, but not more than two consecutive terms of office.