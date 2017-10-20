Austrian Election Winner Sebastian Kurz Prepares for Talks form Government

Austrian President Alexander van der Belen handed over a mandate to form a new government to the leader of the conservative Austrian People's Party Sebastian Kurtz, reports TASS.

The event is held in the Hofburg Palace.

"Based on the election results, I give you the right to form a government as the party leader who won the majority of the votes," the head of state said.

The young leader said the new government would have to work hard and strive for radical changes in the country.

"I will have talks with all the political parties, I have something to discuss in particular with the smaller parties, and I want to form a government that will bring about changes in Austria," Kurtz said.

Earlier, Austrian parliamentary elections held this Sunday were won by the ANP with 31.5% of the votes. The Social Democratic Party of Austria and its leader and former Chancellor Christian Kern finished second with 26.9%. Third, the right-wing Party of Freedom was ranked 26%. One of the most likely coalitions in the future parliament will be the one between the People's Party and the Freedom Party which is described by analysts as far-right and populist.