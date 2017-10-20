The Czech Republic is Voting for a New Parliament

People in the Czech Republic, vote for a new parliament, and a Eurosceptic government is expected to win after the vote on Friday and Saturday, reports webcafe.

Although the country enjoys one of the fastest-growing economies in the EU and one of the lowest unemployment rates, the current center-left government is not particularly popular with corruption scandals and Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's extremely low personal rating.

Migration was a key issue in the election campaign, despite the almost complete lack of migrants and refugees in the country.

The Czech Republic has so far accepted only 12 refugees, although the EU wants it to accept 1600 under the quota system for displacement.

On the other hand, the leader of the ANO party, the 65-year-old billionaire Andrej Babis, a media tycoon and former finance minister who promised to fight corruption, is a favorite of winning the election.

His party made a strong debut in Czech politics four years ago, getting the surprising second place and becoming a small coalition partner in the government.

Polls show that most likely Babis, who is often referred to as the Czech Trump, will become the next Czech prime minister, even though he has been charged with EU fraud and is accused of cooperating with secret police during the Communist era.

ANO, like most of the Czech parties, totally rejects the EU quota allocation mechanism for redistribution of refugees, and its leader is critical of the EU and is opposed to setting a date for the adoption of the euro. Shortly before the election, sociologists set 25% support.

Sociologists expect a punitive vote against traditional parties and a colorful parliament in which eight parties will enter.