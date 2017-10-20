Ludogorets Defeated Sporting Braga with 2:0 and is Leader in Group C of Europa League

Ludogorets won 2-0 against Braga and headed group C from the Europa League tournament. Romanian defender Cosmin Moti opened the score in the 25th minute, and Raul Silva in 56th scored an own goal. This was the first victory of a Bulgarian team in Portugal in matches from the European tournaments.

Ludogorets coach Dimitar Dimitrov handed two big surprises before the match. He announced a starting team without a single player who was born in Bulgaria. Only the naturalized Brazilian Marcelinho has a Bulgarian citzenship. He was substituted with Bulgarian who entered in the 75th minute - Captain Svetoslav Dyakov, he was left on the bench in the match.

Dimitrov's second surprise was his decision to play with three central defenders in the face of Igor Plastun, the debutant for the tournament Rafael Forster and Moti.

The second goal for Ludogorets was in the 56th minute when Raul Silva put the ball in his own net after a great breakthrough from the left by Wanderson.

Thus, the Razgrad players became first in Group C. In the other match Hoffenheim won 3:1 against Istanbul İstanbul Başakşehir.

Group C

1. "Ludogorets" 7 points

2. "Braga" 6 points

3. "Hoffenheim" 3 points

4. "Istanbul BB" 1 point