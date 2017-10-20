A Tourist was Killed after an Accident in a Cathedral in Florence
A Spanish tourist died after falling debris from the ceiling of the Santa Croce Basilica in Florence struck him, the BNT reported.
The church is one of the most famous in the city since the Renaissance.
The 53-year-old man was struck by a piece that fell from the ceiling, the emergency teams only confirmed his death. In Santa Croce there are frescoes by Giotto and Donatello, and the church is also called "Temple of the Italian Grandmothers." There are buried Michelangelo, Galileo Galilei and Machiavelli.
