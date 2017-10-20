Finland does not Exclude NATO Membership
wikipedia
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini said in an interview with Russia's Kommersant that his country does not exclude joining NATO. Soini, however, explicitly stresses that his country is not currently discussing this issue.
"Finland feels no threat from Russia and is not afraid of anything, I think this is the common opinion, but today's foreign policy is to have good relations with all, and above all - neighbors, we are an EU member , part of the United Nations and we have a partnership with NATO, "the minister notes.
- » A Broad-Format Meeting is Underway in Sofia Discussing Measures Against Radical Islam
- » Bulgaria to Seek Proposals on New F-16s, Eurofighter Typhoons
- » The Border Fence with Turkey is Becoming Strategical Object of National Security
- » Norway Sends Troops to the Border with Russia
- » Russia Threatened to Place more Missiles near Poland
- » US: Macedonia may be the Next NATO Member
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)