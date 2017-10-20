Finland does not Exclude NATO Membership

Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini said in an interview with Russia's Kommersant that his country does not exclude joining NATO. Soini, however, explicitly stresses that his country is not currently discussing this issue.

"Finland feels no threat from Russia and is not afraid of anything, I think this is the common opinion, but today's foreign policy is to have good relations with all, and above all - neighbors, we are an EU member , part of the United Nations and we have a partnership with NATO, "the minister notes.

