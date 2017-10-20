Grigor Dimitrov Progresses to the Next Round of the Stockholm Tournament

Grigor Dimitrov defeated 203cm giant Jerzy Janowicz with 2:0 sets and qualified for the finals of the ATP250 series at the Stockholm Tennis Championship.

The best Bulgarian tennis player won the match in a disputed race 7:5, 7:6 (5) in an hour and 38 minutes. So the balance of the matches between them is now 3:2 in favor of the eighth in the world rankings.

Grigor Dimitrov is placed under number 1 in the main scheme of the tournament and in the next round goes against Misha Zverev. The Germans defeated Victor Troitski with 2 0 sets (6: 2, 6: 3).

Dimitrov has two victories against Zverev this year. The first is from the Rotterdam tournament in February and the second in August in Montreal. If he defeats him again, the Bulgarian will defend his points in the tournament from last season, when he lost in the semifinal game from Juan Martin del Potro who eventually won the trophy. 

