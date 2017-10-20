North Korea will soon Improve its Nuclear Program, said the CIA Chief

In the coming months, North Korea will upgrade its nuclear program. This was stated during a Washington Security Forum by CIA Director Mike Pompeo, the Guardian newspaper reported.

"They are close enough as opportunities, so the US policy in the prospect should be to behave as if at any moment they can achieve it," he said. Pompeo pointed out that there is a difference in being able to launch a single nuclear missile and the ability to produce a large amount of nuclear material and create an arsenal.

According to him, the information that North Korea intelligence officials have is largely imperfect, and therefore "when it comes to months, our ability to understand this at a detailed level is largely irrelevant."

At this stage, President Trump has concluded that efforts are needed at a global level to deter this possibility, the CIA chief said. According to him, China has done more than expected to reduce trade with its ally, but it can do more.

"We all want to solve this problem without military force," Pompeo said, adding that Trump is ready to use it if necessary. In recent months, North Korea has been demonstrating progress with its nuclear program - bomb tests are getting stronger, stronger, and missiles go farther.