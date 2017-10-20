So-Called Superfoods will be Included in the Menus of Bulgarian Kindergartens
The new collection of recipes for meals in kindergartens will now include so-called Superfoods . It will be approved next year and the gardens will be able to offer chia, avocado, broccoli and brussel sprouts to children.
Higher weight for portions is also introduced because of the many signals that older children 130 grams are not enough.
Superfoods are really valuable - they have vegetable fats and minerals. Тhese foods must be part of the menu. Many traditional snacks are preserved and their composition is adjusted - sugar and salt are reduced, according to the words of Prof. Stefka Petkova, national dietary consultant.
