No EU Consensus for North Stream 2

There is no consensus in the European Union on a possible future mandate for the European Commission to negotiate on the future of the North Stream 2 project. This was acknowledged by EC President Jean-Claude Juncker.

His words made it clear that half of the EU member states do not agree to have a mandate for negotiations for the EC.

The strongest is Germany's resistance, as Berlin believes that the issue is exclusively of German competence. However, Juncker stressed that the EC would continue to seek ways of negotiating with Russia on the obstacles to the project. Brussels believes construction of this pipeline will strengthen Europe's dependence on Russian gas, but Berlin is in a different opinion. However, Poland and the Baltic States are against this project.

expert.bg