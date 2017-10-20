Today is the European Statistics Day

With the European Statistics Day the European statistical community "aims at raising awareness of European citizens to the importance and value of official statistics for our society", says Walter Radermacher, Director General of Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

"To function correctly, modern democratic societies must be underpinned by a solid base of reliable, objective statistics. Decision-makers at EU level, in the Member States, in local authorities and in businesses need statistics in order to make better decisions which ultimately improve everyone's lives. More generally, all citizens in a democratic society need statistics to assess the performance of our decision-makers. Independent, impartial, reliable and accessible data free of charge for everyone has thus become an essential feature of European society."

For more than 60 years, the statistical authorities of the European Union's Member States have been working together with Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, in the European Statistical System, to produce reliable and comparable data. European statistics present two main features which make them irreplaceable.

They give comparable data for each Member State and their regions, helping to illustrate the similarities and differences within the EU, and as a result they can provide aggregates for the euro area and the EU. Such European statistics exist across a wide range of fields – public finances, prices, external trade, labour market, living conditions, health, education… Nowadays European statistics are used in many different ways by a growing number of people