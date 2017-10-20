A Dog Trader Grows Nearly 300 Animals in an Illegal Kennel

A dog trader grows nearly 300 animals of different breeds in a room in the village of Malomir, in an illegal kennel. They live in something like cages in terrible conditions along with cows.

The owner is Hristo Manolov, who has dozens of ads on the internet selling dogs. The price is between 250 and 700 BGN.

In a telephone conversation, thinking he was talking to a client, he said he had over 200 dogs and could offer any breeds. He says he lives in Sofia and his parents care for the animals.

In front of a camera in the illegal kennel, Manolov's parents are categorical that the animals are not for sale.

The mayor of the village Yordan Todorov admits that the kennel has existed for 10 years. But no one has filed a signal against him. ''It's a private property, I can not get in'', the mayor said.

''This is not the only illegal kennel in the country, there are dozens of them'', said Yavor Gechev of the Four Paws Foundation.

