Bulgarian PM: 'EU Agreement with Turkey Must be Preserved'

Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov in Brussels said that the EU agreement with Turkey must be preserved and that accession negotiations should continue, reported bTV.

Pointing out that Turkey was the largest neighbour not only of Bulgaria but also of the EU, the Prime Minister warned that if Turkey was views as an enemy, NATO’s southern flank would collapse and Bulgaria would not be able to withstand migratory pressure on Europe.

In Brussels, he had talks with EU Council President Donald Tusk and UK Prime Minister Teresa May.

It is expected today to have talks with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The lack of progress on the financial conditions for leaving Britain has put pressure on the working dinner. Finding a Brexit compromise at the moment seems hard to achieve.

The topic will be discussed again today.