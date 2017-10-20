Bulgarian PM: 'EU Agreement with Turkey Must be Preserved'

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 20, 2017, Friday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: 'EU Agreement with Turkey Must be Preserved' facebook

Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov in Brussels said that the EU agreement with Turkey must be preserved and that accession negotiations should continue, reported bTV.

Pointing out that Turkey was the largest neighbour not only of Bulgaria but also of the EU, the Prime Minister warned that if Turkey was views as an enemy, NATO’s southern flank would collapse and Bulgaria would not be able to withstand migratory pressure on Europe.

In Brussels, he had talks with EU Council President Donald Tusk and UK Prime Minister Teresa May.

It is expected today to have talks with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The lack of progress on the financial conditions for leaving Britain has put pressure on the working dinner. Finding a Brexit compromise at the moment seems hard to achieve.

The topic will be discussed again today.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jean Claude Juncker, Brussels, turkey, EU, theresa may, Donald Tusk, Boyko Borisov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria