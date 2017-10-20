Mostly Sunny Weather with Temperatures of up to 22-27°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 20, 2017, Friday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease during the day but will remain higher than the average for October.
The weather will be mostly sunny and almost quiet. In the morning, there will be fog or low clouds in some places in the plains
. Maximum temperatures will reach between 22° and 27°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Temperatures of Up to 22-27°C
- » Those who Died in the California Fires are Now 42
- » Xi Jinping: China will Fight to Stop Climate Change
- » NIMH: Fog in Some Areas in the Morning, Maximum Temperatures 22-27°C
- » The Eco Minster Re-launched the Idea of Banning Coal with Sulfur and Ash
- » The Storm Ophelia Passed through Scotland and North England
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)