Mostly Sunny Weather with Temperatures of up to 22-27°C

Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Weather with Temperatures of up to 22-27°C pixabay.com

The atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease during the day but will remain higher than the average for October.

The weather will be mostly sunny and almost quiet. In the morning, there will be fog or low clouds in some places in the plains

. Maximum temperatures will reach between 22° and 27°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

