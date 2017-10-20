Varna will Held International Technology Conference Innowave Business and Startup
Today and tomorrow in Varna will be held the largest outside the capital international technology conference Innowave Business and Startup.
The event is a key part of the European Youth Capital 2017 project and will lead to top managers of leading global corporations.
Over 35 of the most famous marketers of our time will be guest lecturers at the event and will share their experience with forum visitors, turning it into one of the largest digital marketing, entrepreneurship and advanced technology conferences.
