Varna will Held International Technology Conference Innowave Business and Startup

Business | October 20, 2017, Friday // 08:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Varna will Held International Technology Conference Innowave Business and Startup facebook

Today and tomorrow in Varna will be held the largest outside the capital international technology conference Innowave Business and Startup.

The event is a key part of the European Youth Capital 2017 project and will lead to top managers of leading global corporations.

Over 35 of the most famous marketers of our time will be guest lecturers at the event and will share their experience with forum visitors, turning it into one of the largest digital marketing, entrepreneurship and advanced technology conferences.

 

bTV

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Varna, technology, digital marketing
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria