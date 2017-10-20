EU Leaders Talk up Iran Nuclear Deal Hoping to Save it From Trump

European Union leaders on Thursday reaffirmed their full commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, hoping that the U.S. Congress would not let it collapse despite relentless criticism by President Donald Trump, Reuters reports.

But the bloc, reluctant to isolate itself completely from Washington, is also stepping up criticism of Iran’s ballistic missile program and its role in what the West sees as fomenting instability in the Middle East.



Trump last week adopted a harsh new approach to Iran by refusing to certify its compliance with the nuclear deal, struck with the United States and five other powers including Britain, France and Germany after more than a decade of diplomacy.



“We fully stay committed to the complete implementation by all sides of the Iranian nuclear deal. We see this as a key security interest for the European Union and the region,” said the bloc’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini.



The EU leaders’ joint statement, agreed after talks in Brussels on Thursday, “reaffirms full commitment to the Iran nuclear deal”.