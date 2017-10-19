Russia's Putin Calls For Gradual Reform of U.N.

Russia's Putin Calls For Gradual Reform of U.N.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday for a reform of the United Nations, adding that the changes of the global organization should to be carried out gradually.

 Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday for a reform of the United Nations, adding that the changes of the global organization should to be carried out gradually, reported Reuters. 

 

