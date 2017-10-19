Bulgaria and the UK will Continue Their Cooperation to Ensure Security in Europe,

Bulgaria and the UK will continue their good cooperation to ensure security in Europe, managing migration flows and fighting terrorism, was the clear opinion of Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov and Teresa May, who met in Brussels before the start of the European Council.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was well aware of our country's efforts to protect the European Union's border and welcomed the government for its achievements.

The focus of the talks was also on the subject of the UK's withdrawal from the EU. "Our countries have excellent bilateral relations that have proven their worth over the years, and the UK's exit from the EU will not break the cooperation and friendship between them," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said.

Prime Minister Borissov pointed out that a strong and binding role for the relations between the two countries is also the great Bulgarian community in the United Kingdom. "These are highly qualified specialists who give great added value to the British economy. It is important for us, in the negotiations between Brussels and London, to ensure legal certainty for citizens and this is a top priority, "Borisov said.

UK Prime Minister Teresa May invited Borisov to visit the United Kingdom.

