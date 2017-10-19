Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and European Council President Donald Tusk: 'Western Balkans Are Important for the EU'

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and European Council President Donald Tusk discussed the priorities during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2018 and the forthcoming Western Balkans summit in May in Sofia. The two met in Brussels before the European Council meeting, reported BGNES.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister pointed out that our country is preparing itself responsible for its first presidency. Active work is being done with Estonia to achieve maximum continuity in the open files, said Borisov, adding that during his presidency Bulgaria will seek a balance and consensus on the current topics of the European Union.

Boyko Borisov and Donald Tusk discussed the organization of the Summit in May 2018 in Sofia, where they will be hosts. The theme for the Western Balkans is important not only for the countries of the region but also for the whole European Union, is the general opinion of Borisov and Tusk. According to them, the Bulgarian Presidency creates an appropriate environment for constructive discussion of the theme of the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries, ensuring the economic development of the region, its transport, energy, infrastructure and digital connectivity with the European Union.

"I expect the Bulgarian Presidency and the forthcoming summit in Sofia to enable your country to play a constructive role in meeting the challenges of the European agenda," Donald Tusk said, and adding he would rely on the Bulgarian government to be a stable partner for unity in region.

