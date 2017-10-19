Investment Projects in Bulgaria for BGN 800 Million to be Launched

At present, projects with a total value of about BGN 800 million have been registered in the Bulgarian Investment Agency and are preparing to start. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Economy Aleksandar Manolev during the opening of the first plant of the technological giant "OSRAM" in Bulgaria. The event was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, the mayor of Plovdiv Ivan Totev and the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency Stamen Yanev.

The German company's investment is about 50 million leva, and it creates 900 jobs, it became clear during the event. "We see positive signals from a number of other companies," said Alexander Manolev. According to him, 23 projects with a total value of about BGN 300 mln have been certified since the beginning of the year, which envisage the opening of 5000 jobs. "Moreover, at present, projects worth a total of about BGN 800 million have been invested in the Bulgarian Investment Agency and are preparing to start," he added.

"I am sure that with everything we have begun as an action - reduction of administrative burdens, development of industrial zones, improvements in the link between education and the labor market and everything else, these results will continue to be upgraded," said Deputy Minister Manolev. He added that there is another positive trend - more companies to invest in high-tech projects in Bulgaria.

OSRAM GmbH, based in Munich, is the world's second-largest manufacturer of light sources with 110 years of history.

The investment project includes the construction of a plant in Bulgaria near Plovdiv to produce electronic ballasts, drivers and LED modules. The Bulgarian plant is part of OSRAM GmbH's Digital Systems business unit, which is responsible for the development, production and sales of electronic lighting components.