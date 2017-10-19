The World Bank predicts acceleration in the growth of the Bulgarian economy to 3.8% in 2017 and 3.9% in 2018 next year, reports clubz.

The main driver of growth is rising domestic demand, the report released today by the international institution on the state of economies in Europe and Central Asia.

Good data on exports, consumption and the labor market in the first half of the year led most analysts to revise their forecasts for the development of the Bulgarian economy this year.

In the autumn forecast, the Ministry of Finance is counting on GDP growth of 4 per cent.

The expectations of the International Monetary Fund are the economy to grow by 3.6% and in 2018 by 3.2%.

For 2016, growth was 3.4 percent.

The autumn forecast of the Euro committee has not yet come. In the spring, the EC left its expectations for the Bulgarian economy unchanged (2.9% growth in 2017) and probably there will be an increase in the upcoming report.