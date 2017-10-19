American Olympic Gymnast Revealed that the Team Doctor had Raped her

The Olympic champion with the US gymnastics team at the 2012 London Games - McKayla mMroney, made a shocking revelation on her personal Twitter account.

She said that for 7 years she was sexually abused by team doctor Larry Nasser, bTV reports.

The gymnast, currently 21, revealed that the actions by the doctor, who is currently in prison for similar charges, have not ceased until she has retired from her active career.

It all started at a national team camp in Texas when Marrow was only 13 years old.

"I was abused by Dr. Larry Nasser, the Doctor of the Women's National Gymnastics Team and the Olympic Team, and Dr. Nassar told me I was getting the necessary medical procedures he had been practicing for 30 years. It started when I was 13 years during one of my first training camps in Texas and did not end until I finished my career."