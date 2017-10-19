782 Residential Buildings were Rehabilitated under the National Energy Efficiency Program

As of October 18, 2017, a total of 782 residential buildings throughout the country have been completely renovated and put into operation after being renovated under the National Energy Efficiency Program. The residents pleased by improved housing infrastructure are 93 840 people living in them.

Program implementation continues. There are construction and assembly works for another 612 buildings. Measures to improve energy efficiency have yet to be implemented to another 628.

Approved for renovation and with signed contracts for target financing under the National Energy Efficiency Program are 2022 multi-family residential buildings.

Most of them are in the District of Burgas - 236, with 75 already renovated and put into operation, and 132 construction and assembly activities started. 189 are the buildings that have been approved for rehabilitation in the Blagoevgrad District, of which 117 have completed activities. The third number of contracts signed is Haskovo with a total of 180 contracts and 86 fully renovated blocks.

