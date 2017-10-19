Parliament Rejected the Presidential Veto on the Defense Act

National Assembly rejected the veto of President Rumen Radev on the Defense and Armed Forces Act, reported bTV.

Rumen Radev imposed the veto at the beginning of the month after the parliament adopted higher requirements for the post of "permanent secretary of defense" and demanded that the senior military should be presented to the deputies.

According to the head of state, there is no guarantee of higher professionalism, and in practice it may lead to a breach of the balance between the authorities that govern the defense of the country.