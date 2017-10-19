Parliament Rejected the Presidential Veto on the Defense Act

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 19, 2017, Thursday // 12:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Parliament Rejected the Presidential Veto on the Defense Act archive

National Assembly rejected the veto of President Rumen Radev on the Defense and Armed Forces Act, reported bTV.

Rumen Radev imposed the veto at the beginning of the month after the parliament adopted higher requirements for the post of "permanent secretary of defense" and demanded that the senior military should be presented to the deputies.

According to the head of state, there is no guarantee of higher professionalism, and in practice it may lead to a breach of the balance between the authorities that govern the defense of the country.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, defense, National Assembly, veto
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria