Georgi Cholakov is the New Chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court

October 19, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Georgi Cholakov is the New Chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court

Georgi Cholakov becomes final chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court, reported BGNES.

The plenary supported his candidacy with 20 votes in favor and 4 against.

Cholakov was elected for the post of the previous SJC panel on September 11 with a large majority of 20 votes against 5 in support of the other candidate Sonya Yankulova, Nova TV reported.

Cholakov had to sit in the chair of one of the three senior judges - the chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court - a key court that controls all acts of the executive and the Supreme Judicial Council.

Tags: Supreme Administrative Court, Supreme Judicial Council
