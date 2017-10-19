The Authorities Seized a Painting by Salvador Dali from Art Smugglers

"Mrs. Reeves" portrait from 1954, by Salvador Dali, fell into the hands of Lebanese special services fighting smuggling of art.

The alleged masterpiece was stolen from a private collection in one of the neighboring countries of Lebanon and could cost millions of dollars.

The two smugglers, a Lebanese and a Syrian, were detained in the Dhohat-Aram Mountain Area in the vicinity of Beirut.

International experts must establish the authenticity of the work in the coming days. It depicts a woman with a red rose in her hand against the background of a desert Catalan landscape. Mrs. Reeves is illuminated by the sun's rays that fall from dense clouds.