Bulgaria: The Authorities Seized a Painting by Salvador Dali from Art Smugglers Source: Twitter

"Mrs. Reeves" portrait from 1954, by Salvador Dali, fell into the hands of Lebanese special services fighting smuggling of art.
The alleged masterpiece was stolen from a private collection in one of the neighboring countries of Lebanon and could cost millions of dollars.

The two smugglers, a Lebanese and a Syrian, were detained in the Dhohat-Aram Mountain Area in the vicinity of Beirut.

International experts must establish the authenticity of the work in the coming days. It depicts a woman with a red rose in her hand against the background of a desert Catalan landscape. Mrs. Reeves is illuminated by the sun's rays that fall from dense clouds.

