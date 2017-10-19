Between 10-15% of Young People in Bulgaria Fall Victims to Human Trafficking

Between 10-15% of the minors and juveniles In Bulgaria fall victims to trafficking in human beings. We believe that children are extremely vulnerable, we work actively with schools. We have an academy for volunteers trying to protect them from this crime. Many children drop out of school first, they are the most difficult to reach, Kamelia Dimitrova frpm the Commission for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings told BNT morning show on 18th of October. She was a guest in the studio together with Her Excellency Emma Hopkins, the Ambassador of Great Britain.

We consider child trafficking as one of the biggest crimes and we are trying to invest as much as possible in preventing it. Softwares have been developed to help us. Internet can be a bait, but also can protect victims. There are different methods in identifying victims and their exploiters, the British Ambasador said.

The Secretary of the National Commission for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, Kamelia Dimitrova, said that Sofia has already started a specialized service, similar to a crisis centre, which aims at full recovery of the child and strengthening the relationship with the parent. According to her, the Internet is becoming more and more commonly used as a means to lure victims.

Kamelia Dimitrova says that Internet is used not only to lure victims through false advertisements for very good job offers, but also as a mechanism for controlling the victims, tracing their exploitation and blackmailing the victims through threats that their photos will be sent to relatives and parents. The Internet is also used to facilitate transport and the cash flows generated by the trafficking, she added.

The British Ambassador Emma Hopkins said the group of victims might include both uneducated and educated people. She added a report was published in the UK with examples of hundreds of countries where citizens fall victims.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television