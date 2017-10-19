Thousands of Textile Products with the Logo of Famous Brands were Detained аt Kapitan Andreevo

Bulgaria: Thousands of Textile Products with the Logo of Famous Brands were Detained аt Kapitan Andreevo customs.bg

Customs officers of the Kapitan Andreevo Customs Post have seized on 07.10.2017 16,823 textile products, 258 pairs of shoes, 283 bags, suspected of having been manufactured in violation of intellectual property rights, the Customs Agency reported.

The goods were shipped with a Polish-registered lorry which traveled from Turkey to Poland.

During the inspection, 7,090 pairs of ladies, men's and children's socks with the logo of Adidas, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger were found. A total of 5654 textiles - t-shirts, sports kits, blouses, shirts, trousers, scarves with the world-famous brands Polo, Tommy Hilfinger, Lacoste, Louis Vuitton and 4079 men's boxers with Calvin Klein, Armani and Gucci . The open 258 pairs of shoes and 283 bags feature figurative and verbal images of Adidas, Nike, Gucci, Guess, Chanel.

 

Source: customs.bg

