Bulgaria: Intel Working with Facebook to Create Super-fast AI Chip Source: Twitter

Intel has announced that it is working on a super-fast processor specially designed for artificial intelligence systems.

"I think we are in the beginning of a major change ... Artificial Intelligence will be similar to (the development of) the Internet in the 1990s," said Brian Krzanich at a technology conference organized in California by Wall Street Journal.

Chips intended for artificial intelligence must be able to handle large amounts of data in real time. That's why Intel, in partnership with Facebook and other companies, has been directly involved in the design of a dedicated microprocessor, the Facebook leader said.

On Intel's official blog, Brian Krzanich says these new chips would allow "new types of artificial intelligence applications," they would help transform the health sector, social networks, cars, weather forecasts, and more.

This new type of super-powerful chip has been under construction for more than three years and the first model is expected to be available soon, "said engineer Navin Rao, co-founder of the start-up company Intel bought last year.

"We designed this chip to get rid of the current limitations imposed by what is on the market and not specifically designed for artificial intelligence," said the company's representative.

