NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Temperatures of Up to 22-27°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 19, 2017, Thursday // 11:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Temperatures of Up to 22-27°C pixabay.com

The weather will be mostly sunny today, with high scattered cloudiness. In the morning, there will be fog or low clouds in some places in the lowlands, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

It will be almost quiet. Maximum temperatures will range between 22° and 27°C, a little lower on the Black Sea coast.

The atmospheric pressure will further decrease a little until reaching, by the evening, lower levels than the average for October.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, October
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria