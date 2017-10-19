NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Temperatures of Up to 22-27°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 19, 2017, Thursday // 11:24| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment
The weather will be mostly sunny today, with high scattered cloudiness. In the morning, there will be fog or low clouds in some places in the lowlands, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
It will be almost quiet. Maximum temperatures will range between 22° and 27°C, a little lower on the Black Sea coast.
The atmospheric pressure will further decrease a little until reaching, by the evening, lower levels than the average for October.
