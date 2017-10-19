Football Super Star Lionel Messi Reached 100 Goals in the Champions League

Football Super Star Lionel Messi Reached 100 Goals in the Champions League

Barcelona star Lionel Messi scored one of the goals for his team in the win against Olympiacos last night and thus rounded out his 100 Champions League goals.

The Argentine genius scored a precise free kick in the second half to become the second player in history to reach 100 goals in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe. In front of him is only his great competitor Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 113 goals in the race.

Messi, however, has four more goals in the group stage of the Champions League - 60. Both lead convincingly ahead of the third best goalscorer in the history of the tournament - Raul, who has 76 goals.

Lionel Messi, football. goals, Champions League
